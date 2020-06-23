Martha Marie (Silva) JantzenNovember 9, 1944 - April 6, 2020Martha Marie Jantzen passed away of natural causes on April 6, 2020 while living in Milwaukie, OR. She was born & raised in Atwater. Married her high school sweetheart & had 2 daughters, Anna & Cheryl. She was co-owner of Cykar Archery. Her work with the Teamsters led her to working soup kitchens on the holidays to help those less fortunate which she enjoyed immensely. She later went to work for The City of Atwater where she supported multiple staff members and was always available to help where needed. She retired from The City of Atwater and moved to her happy place, Ashland, OR where she enjoyed, even relished, watching Shakespeare plays and hanging out with her dog, Sassy. When her health and Dementia got worse, she moved to Milwaukie OR where she lived with her daughter Anna.Martha was immensely proud of her daughters and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Martha is survived by her daughters, Anna Bright and Cheryl Mobley.There are no memorial services planned at this time.