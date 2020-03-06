Martha Lou Andrade
Sept. 1934 ~ Feb. 2020
Martha was born in Oklahoma to Roy and Viola Pollard and passed away at the age of 85. She worked for 43 years at Los Banos Drug Store and made many friends during that time.
She leaves behind her daughter Lorrie Kay (Richard Hamm) Andrade-Beam; sisters Carolyn Lund and Patricia Reno and granddaughter Samantha (Francisco) Cea. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Andrade; parents and nine siblings.
Memorial contributions can be made in Martha's memory to a dementia research charity of the donor's choosing.
Committal service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00p.m. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020