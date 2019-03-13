Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Torres. View Sign

Martha Adeline Torres

March 1, 1954 - March 5, 2019

Mrs. Martha A. Torres (nee Ornelas), of Ceres, Ca., entered peaceful, and eternal rest on March 5, 2019 at the age of 65. Martha was born in Merced Co. at Castle Air Force Base (CAFB), Ca. on March 1, 1954 to Julian A. and Esther B. Ornelas. Martha received her primary and secondary education in Merced Co., and lived in the Merced area for 20 years. Her college education involved attending Merced College, Fresno State and San Jose State Universities, graduating circa 1978. Martha's profession was elementary school teacher for 30 years, initially for the Salinas City School District, but principally for Modesto City Schools, retiring in 2016. Although Martha had no children, her students and pet cats whom she loved dearly, were considered 'her kids'. Martha is survived by her husband of many years Frank Torres, brothers Joseph Vega and David Ornelas, and will be greatly missed by all close friends, relatives, and associates. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, pet care, and occasionally playing casino slot machines. Martha was a Roman-Catholic Christian, and a spirited believer of the Good News. Her funeral requests include cremation, and her ashes spread amidst the evergreen pinewoods of scenic Oregon. As a remembrance to Martha, a private celebration of her wonderful life is pending arrangements. Martha's family and friends can contact Vicky Banaga at (209) 658-4019.

Funeral Home Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto , CA 95354
(209) 492-9222

