Martin Clair Pohl
Oct. 8, 1937 - June 3, 2020
Martin Clair Pohl, a resident of Hughson, CA all but 1 year of his life, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 3rd. He was 82 years old.
Martin was born in Modesto, California and raised in Hughson. He attended Hughson schools and upon graduating from high school, attended and graduated from Modesto Junior College. June 13, 1965, Martin married Ingrid Nystrom Pohl at First Presbyterian Church in Modesto, California.
He was a farmer working most of his life in the almond industry. Martin, along with several partners, developed Hughson Nut Company in1985 where he served as president. He was an active member of the Almond Board of California. He served for over 10 years on the Board's Technical and Regulatory Affairs Committee. He participated in the annual Washington D.C. legislative trip, meeting with lawmakers and federal agency staff to educate them about the industry. In 2013, he received the prestigious Almond Industry Achievement Award. He was in his 8th year with serving as a mentor for the Almond Board of California Almond Leadership Program.
Martin loved music with learning to play the clarinet, saxophone, and piano. Most memorable was playing piano for "The Jester's" at Divine Gardens Bowling Alley in Turlock, CA. He was a member of the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, the Almond Alliance, and Hughson's Lion's Club. He served on the board of the Hughson Unified School District for 12 years.
Travels with both family and almond related business took him to many parts of the world. In his spare time, Martin enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends at the family houseboat. He had a wood shop and as time allowed, he made beautiful clocks as well as some furniture.
One co-worker and friend wrote, "Martin had a heart and passion for the almond industry and the livelihoods of those he provided leadership for. He loved his employees and treated them as an extension of his family. At work he loved to visit, hear about their day, their concerns, their ideas always thinking of ways to improve with those ideas and new innovations. He was a humble, thoughtful, caring man. He was a man of integrity. He was a positive energy that would always greet you with a warm smile. His absence will forever be felt in those whose path's he has crossed but his memory will forever remain in our hearts."
Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Deronda Pohl of Hughson and Alice Pohl Hayes of Turlock, CA., brothers Loren Pohl of Modesto, CA., Norval Pohl of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Lawrence Hayes and Howard Hayes both of Turlock, CA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ingrid Nystrom Pohl of almost 55 years; children Janet Pohl-Schollenberg and David Pohl; son-in-law Edward Schollenberg; grandchildren Abigail Pohl, Emma Pohl and Jake Schollenberg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martin C. Pohl Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Avenue, Hughson, CA, or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 13, 2020.