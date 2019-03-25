Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marvin Lee Giesbrecht

November 6, 1928 – March 20, 2019

Marvin Lee Giesbrecht was born on Nov. 6, 1928 in Winton to Henry and Katherine Giesbrecht and passed away on March 20, 2019 in Merced. He is survived by his beloved wife Patty, step sons, Mark (Marie) Osterhout, Greg Osterhout and Darren Osterhout, and grandchildren Kristin, Karina, Ashley, and Aaron and great grandchildren Theron, Nevaeh, Jase and Daniel.

He is survived by five children from his previous marriage, Keith (Donna), and Anthony (Karen) Giesbrecht of MS and Stanley Giesbrecht, Monica (Herbert) Ressler of TX, and Robin (Mark) Unruh of AZ, 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

He was the oldest of 8 children, leaving behind siblings, Katherine Harris, Linda Jantz, Leroy (Margie) Giesbrecht, Dennis (Susie) Giesbrecht and Norman (Ramona) Giesbrecht. And joining Luvem (Victor) Taylor, Willard Jantz and Weldon Giesbrecht in heaven.

Marvin retired from Merced County Fire Department as a mechanic. He worked on the fire trucks and supporting vehicles as well as a volunteer fireman for Winton and McKee stations, mechanic for John Roth Chevrolet, tow truck driver for Roth Towing, and owner of Giesbrecht Auto Repair. He was also a part of the Emmaus community.

A viewing will be held at 10:00 A.M, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 28th at Gateway Church. 353 E. Donna Dr., Merced. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery 7651 W Almond Ave. Winton.

The family would like to send special appreciations to Hinds Hospice of Merced and ask in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hinds Hospice, 410 W. Main, Suite A, Merced or a .

