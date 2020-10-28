, Mary Agustina GarciaJune 27, 1938-October 20, 2020Mary Agustina Garcia was born to her parents, Roberto and Josephine Garcia, in Gamerco, New Mexico in 1938. The family moved to Merced in 1951 when Mary was 13 years old. She attended Merced City schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1956. She was employed at Montgomery Wards and later at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital until her retirement. Mary taught religion to the children of Sacred Heart Church for many years and was a member of Catholic Women and Friends at Our Lady of Mercy Church. She also volunteered at Catholic Charities in Merced. Mary was preceeded in death by her, parents Roberto and Josephine, and her brothers, Jose Fernando, Robert Peter and Anthony Luis Garcia. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Helen Minor (Marcus), Jeanne, Eva, Linda Garcia and Debra Turner (Jeff). She also is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary did not want a public funeral.