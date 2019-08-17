Mary Ann Steele McGlotten
December 24, 1942 - August 7, 2019
If I act as if I don't say it, it didn't happen. I dare not whisper her name, she will still be with me. Maybe it's because I haven't had my last cry, Maybe it's because she can't be gone as long as my heart beats, she's alive, vibrant, dancing, her love spigot still on, love overflowing.
Raised by grandparents, Elizabeth "Momma" Roberts and Beebe "Daddy" Roberts in Beverly, NJ. Predeceased by brothers, Emmett and Vincent Steele, son, Everett Matasci. Survived by sister Suzanne, son, Douglas L. and grandson, Angelo. She leaves behind her sisters not my aunt: Brenda , Mary Ann, Pam, Kym, Kay, Debbie, Helga, Carrie, Bernie, Pam, Naomi, Mariette, Linda, Delinda, Marcie, Cindy, Sondra, Gayle, Lynne, Becky, Jackie, Mary, Helen, Sally, Jaynee and her girls, Madelynn and Anna Marie.
Memorial service will be at 1200pm 8/24/19 at United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 YOSEMITE PKWY, MERCED, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2019