Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Rita (Bettencourt) Lucas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Rita (Bettencourt) Lucas

Mary Ann Rita (Bettencourt) Lucas, 84, passed away Friday, January 24, at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo, CA. with her family by her side.

She was born in Livingston, CA, to Avelino Soares Bettencourt and Mary (Machado) Bettencourt. Mary grew up in Atwater, CA, she attended and graduated from Merced Union High School. She married and moved to Vallejo, CA where she raised her 3 daughters and eventually returned to Merced in 1981.

She worked at the Merced Sun Star, then began her career with the Merced School District where she retired from. Not one to remain idle, she began working for CDS as a food demonstrator at Costco which she loved and continued working up until her illness was diagnosed.

Mary enjoyed watching bull riding, and football (49ers, Raiders and the Patriots) on television; crocheting, and venturing out to Indian Casinos for gambling. She loved her work family and job at CDS (Costco) as well as her church family at St. Patrick's. She had many friends that she loved dearly and missed once she moved to Vallejo.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela Vollmer, and Laurie Lucas; Grandchildren: Tiffany Vollmer, Christine Pendergast, Erin Vollmer, Jarrod Sickles, Justin Stancliff, and Jacob Stancliff; Great Grandchildren: Tyler White, Tamyah George, Soliel Pendergast and William Stancliff. Beloved friends: Stan and Janna Bommarito. She was preceded in death by her father, Avelino Soares Bettencourt, mother, Mary (Machado) Bettencourt, sister, Elsie Bettencourt and daughter, Karen Lucas.

www.cvobituaries.com



Mary Ann Rita (Bettencourt) LucasMary Ann Rita (Bettencourt) Lucas, 84, passed away Friday, January 24, at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo, CA. with her family by her side.She was born in Livingston, CA, to Avelino Soares Bettencourt and Mary (Machado) Bettencourt. Mary grew up in Atwater, CA, she attended and graduated from Merced Union High School. She married and moved to Vallejo, CA where she raised her 3 daughters and eventually returned to Merced in 1981.She worked at the Merced Sun Star, then began her career with the Merced School District where she retired from. Not one to remain idle, she began working for CDS as a food demonstrator at Costco which she loved and continued working up until her illness was diagnosed.Mary enjoyed watching bull riding, and football (49ers, Raiders and the Patriots) on television; crocheting, and venturing out to Indian Casinos for gambling. She loved her work family and job at CDS (Costco) as well as her church family at St. Patrick's. She had many friends that she loved dearly and missed once she moved to Vallejo.She is survived by her daughters Pamela Vollmer, and Laurie Lucas; Grandchildren: Tiffany Vollmer, Christine Pendergast, Erin Vollmer, Jarrod Sickles, Justin Stancliff, and Jacob Stancliff; Great Grandchildren: Tyler White, Tamyah George, Soliel Pendergast and William Stancliff. Beloved friends: Stan and Janna Bommarito. She was preceded in death by her father, Avelino Soares Bettencourt, mother, Mary (Machado) Bettencourt, sister, Elsie Bettencourt and daughter, Karen Lucas. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close