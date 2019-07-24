Mary Irene Bauman
06/26/1957 - 06/21/2019
Mary was born in Aitkin, Minnesota, to Richard Anthony Bauman and Marjorie Louise Bauman.
The family moved to Atwater, CA, when Mary was 5. She attended and graduated from Atwater High School. She worked several years at the Atwater Taco Bell where she had worked her way up to Asst. Manager. She also worked in the collections department at The Doctor's Hospital in Modesto.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and lifelong companion, Charlie Hicks. She is survived by her son, Christopher Bauman; her sisters Debbie Garcia, Nancy Erb, Patty Faria, Lori Howe, Sandy Dabney, Shari Bauman; her brother Jim Bauman; 5 grandchildren, 14 nieces and nephews; and 16 great nieces and nephews.
Mary enjoyed bowling and fishing with Charlie.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at Ralston Park in Atwater.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 24, 2019