Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Obituary

Mary found healing, peace and everlasting life on Easter Sunday after a long, happy and fulfilling life here on earth with her loving family.

Mary was one of nine children born to Clemente and Cleofas Saucedo on March 27, 1933 in Merced Falls, California. She graduated from Merced High School in 1951 and met her husband, John here in Merced at the Main Street Cinema. They married on May 17, 1954 and began their life together. In the coming years, they made their home in Merced and welcomed four children. John worked as a Hod Carrier with the Union and Mary stayed home to care for their children while working part-time at the family grocery market, La Perla on 11th and G in Merced. Mary's happiest times were raising her children, making her house a home and spending time with her sisters. As the years went on, she was glad that all of her children stayed close to home, with all four of them making their home close to where they were raised. Her sons began families of their own and Mary was blessed with four grandchildren. They were truly her and John's greatest joy and continued to bring her so much happiness, laughter and pride throughout her whole life. She was known to the children who came through her daughter Irene's daycare as "Grandma Mary" or "Mimi" and they all had a special place in her heart. After the daycare days came to an end, she continued to have many fun and special moments with her great-grandchildren, most recently CJ and Inez who were with Grandma Mary and Nonnie nearly every day since their birth. Her family and closest family friends continue to gather at her home to this day; the pink house on 7th Street. It will always remind them of the love that Grandma had for them and will continue to bring them love, comfort, and happiness for many years to come.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, her brother's Jesse, Nicky, Cruz, Alex and her sister Gloria. She is survived by her children John Burrola (Cheri), Mona Carrasco (JC), Chris Burrola (Teresa), Irene Burrola as well as her canine companion, Lucy. Sisters, Helen Provencio, Esther Pena and Connie Kellogg. Her grandchildren Candice Burrola (Scott Hosburgh), John David Burrola (Stephanie), Deanna Burrola and Robert Burrola (Chantel) as well as her great-grandchildren Tazia, Saige, Xavier, Maliah, Christopher John (CJ), Caleb and Inez. Mary also had many generations of nieces and nephews as well and godchildren that she was blessed to have in her life.

Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Oscar Ramos and staff as well as Mary's nurses from Mercy Home Health, Teresa, Brandi and Katie. Because of all of you, Mary received the absolute best care possible and the support that you all gave to Irene was so very much appreciated. We can never thank all of you enough.

Graveside services will be private and the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date.

