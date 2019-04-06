Mary A. Carter
Jan 10, 1953 - Mar 28, 2019
Mary A. Carter of Merced, CA passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Mary was born January 10, 1953 in Clinton, Missouri to John and Mary Carter. Mary resided in the Bay Area before moving to Merced.
Mary was a healthcare provider and worked in customer service for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards/games, watching Westerns and spending time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her son Baraka (Jennifer) Carter and daughter Jamila Carter of Merced, CA; her sisters Jonetta Ferguson of Modesto, CA, Denise (Gary) Johnson of San Antonio, TX, Carole Zeno of Lompoc, CA and Deidre (Greg) Riley of Lompoc, CA; her brothers, John Carter Jr. of Clinton, MO, Richard Carter of Irving, TX and Michael (Marilyn) Carter of Dimond Bar, CA; her 6 granddaughters, Keisha, Ciara, Zynnasia, Amani, Payton and Meika; 1 great grandson, Saint and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Carter, her sister Patricia Wright and her brothers Thomas and James Carter.
Mary was such a joy to be around, she had a smile that would light up the room along with an infectious laugh.
There will be a memorial service for Mary on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Victory in Praise Church located at 720 G. Street, Modesto, CA.
