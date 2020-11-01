Mary Theresa CasadosApril 23, 1931 to January 30, 2020Born Mary Theresa Syers on 4/23/31 in Warrington England to George and Ethel Syers, our mother passed away peacefully on January 30th 2020. She met and married our father Jake Casados who brought her to America in 1951. Together they had six children. She had a lifelong love of reading, and in later years opened Second Time Around bookstore, which was a favorite of many in the community and is still open today. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her brother George, beloved children Angela and David and grandson Dante. Left behind to grieve her are her sister Joan, children Marilyn (Phil), Carolynn (Sam), Joanne (Charlie), Johnny (Carol), Mary Ann and Diana (Rick), five grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Private services have been held.