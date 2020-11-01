1/1
Mary Casados
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Theresa Casados
April 23, 1931 to January 30, 2020
Born Mary Theresa Syers on 4/23/31 in Warrington England to George and Ethel Syers, our mother passed away peacefully on January 30th 2020. She met and married our father Jake Casados who brought her to America in 1951. Together they had six children. She had a lifelong love of reading, and in later years opened Second Time Around bookstore, which was a favorite of many in the community and is still open today. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her brother George, beloved children Angela and David and grandson Dante. Left behind to grieve her are her sister Joan, children Marilyn (Phil), Carolynn (Sam), Joanne (Charlie), Johnny (Carol), Mary Ann and Diana (Rick), five grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Private services have been held.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved