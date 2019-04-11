Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary C. Dutra

May 17, 1923 – April 5, 2019

Mary C. Dutra a longtime resident of Winton, passed into the arms of her Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019 with her devoted family by her side. Mary was born May 17, 1923 in Richmond, California to Francisco and Joaquina Fagundes. She lived in Winton for over 90 years. Mary married Joseph Dutra and they celebrated 50 years together before his passing in 1990.

Mary worked in the local cannery for 30 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Atwater.

First and foremost, Mary loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her passion. She enjoyed hosting family dinners and making sure everyone was fed. She will be remembered as the ultimate homemaker, famous for her canning, cooking and baking especially her famous pancakes and never-ending tacos. She knew everyone's favorite dessert and was quick to whip it up just the way they liked it. In her leisure time she enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and her flowerbeds especially her roses. Mary never knew a stranger and was affectionately known as "Grandma" to so many people beyond her family, something which gave her great joy.

Mary Dutra is survived by her children; Frank Dutra (Barbara), Alice Brady (Jim), Alvin Dutra (Pam), Cindy Rodriguez (Richard) and Dianna Koehn (Aaron). She is also survived by her cherished 24 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her sons Bill, Dan (the Meatman) and Joe Dutra as well as her daughter-in-law, Joyce Dutra. Also preceding her were her grandchildren Shanell Koehn, and Tamara Dutra and great grandchildren Anthony Laudate and Jimmy Loewen. She was the last of 5 siblings.

Visitation for Mary will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-6pm with a Rosary vigil at 4pm at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1799 Winton Way, Atwater. Interment will follow at Winton District Cemetery, Winton, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





1290 Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

1290 Winton Way
Atwater , CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 11, 2019

