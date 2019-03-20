Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ella (Hamilton) Davis. View Sign

Mary Ella (Hamilton) Davis

April 5, 1929 - March 11, 2019

Born April 5, 1929 in Fordwick,Virginia, youngest of seven children of Henry Garnett Hamilton and Ida Emma Tindull. Married to William R. Davis (MSgt. USAF, RET.) for 52 years. Some of his duty assignments relocated them to Newfoundland, Canada, Topeka, KS., Lowry AFB, CO., Chanute AFB, IL., Rickenbacker AFB, OH., Massachusetts and Castle AFB in California, settling in Merced, CA.

Mom always stressed the importance of education returned to Adult Night School and received her high school diploma from Merced High School and also attained an AA degree in General Business from Merced College.

She was employed as a sales clerk at Brassfield's Grocery Store, The Pythian Theater, Columbus OH., Lerners Shops, Boston, MA., nurses aide at General Rose Memorial Hospital, Denver, CO., folder and cutter at Robertson Drapery Factory, seamstress at Boyles Laundry and Cleaners in Merced, and Castle AFB Exchange from 1972 to 1995 for over 20 years as a sales associate.

Her favorite past times were walking, sewing, bicycling, bowling, movies, traveling, line dancing, family get togethers, celebrating birthdays and milestone events. She loved cooking and among our many favorites were sweet potato pies, light rolls, and poundcake. She treasured her family and grandchildren.

A compassionate, loving, and devout long-term member of Mount Pisgah A.M.E Zion Church as a Prayer Warrior, Usher, Ministry of Kindness Poor Steward and most importantly put God first in all things. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 11. Mom lived a full and remarkable life having been able to bear witness to the social, economic, and technological changes in our society. Preceded in death by William R. Davis (husband) and sons of James L Davis, and Vincent L Davis. Left to cherish her memory are: son, Stephen D. Davis (Rebecca) of Merced, daughters, Pamela J. Belle (Derrick) of Clinton, Maryland, Vicki L Underwood (DeWayne) of Sacramento, CA. Grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and great great grandmother of 8. Viewing will be held March 21 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1480 B St., Merced, CA. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, March 22 at Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Zion Church, 740 N Street, Merced, California. Internment following service at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Repast will be at the Perry Yokely Family Center at 740 Canal St., Merced, CA.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Mom's favorite charity The USO.

1480 B Street

Merced , CA 95341

