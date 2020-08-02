Mary Ellen WoodMay 26, 1922 - July 3, 2020Mary Ellen Christensen Wood, of Atwater, passed to her heavenly home on July 3, 2020. She was 98 years old and died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes.Mary Ellen was the oldest of the six children of Albert, "Pete", and Frances Christensen of St. Edward, Nebraska. She went to college at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where she met her husband of 66 years, Dick Wood.After graduation, Dick got a job with Douglas Aircraft in Los Angeles where they were married on April 1, 1944--the only day they could get the church. Mary Ellen and Dick lived in Westchester where they raised their three children, Rick, Kathy, and Sue. After being a stay at home mom, she pursued her great love of teaching reading especially to second graders. She finished her career as a reading specialist.Mary Ellen shared her love for her family through summer vacations, visiting relatives, being a Girl Scout Leader, biking, backpacking, and camping. She was active in church and sang in the choir. After retiring she enjoyed her pursuit of oil painting. She and Dick fulfilled their dream of touring the world and all fifty states.in 1985 they moved to Atwater to be closer to their children. Mary Ellen joined AAUW, PEO, and the church choir. She and Dick enjoyed bridge, their gourmet cooking group, and visiting their children and relatives.Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Dick, her parents, her brothers Max and Tom, and her sister, Patti. She is survived by her sisters, Germaine and Anne, her three children, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.We, her children, would like to thank Terri Rhodes and her staff, for their kind and compassionate care of our mother during her final days and years. In addition, we would like to applaud them for the wonderful care they provide all their residents during the final stages of their lives.Funeral services were private. A memorial fund is established in Mary Ellen's name at Terri's TLC Senior Care: 3460 R St. #339, Merced, CA 95348.