Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Freitas. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Rosary 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



April 9, 1912 - 12/15/2019

Mary Lewis Freitas passed away at her home at the age of 107 after a brief illness. She was born in Los Banos to Antonio and Maria Lewis, the fourth of ten children. Despite the many changes she experienced in her life-time Mary only lived in two locations. First, she lived in her childhood home until the age of 21. Then, in 1933, she married Joseph Freitas and moved to the dairy Joe owned with his brother John. There, they raised their daughters Gloria and Joanne. Twenty years later, in 1952, Joe and Mary built a home a short distance from where she was raised and lived the remainder of her life.

After her husband passed away in 1978, Mary began to travel more, especially with the Golden Age Club. In later years she curtailed her traveling to trips to Chukchansi Casino with her family, hinting to them that she was craving a cup of delicious coffee the casino served.

Although Mom took pride in her cooking and baking ability, her specialty was sewing. An accomplished seamstress, her last project was the suit she wore for her 100th birthday celebration.

Having been blessed with exceptionally good health, her longevity could also be credited to her positive attitude and independent spirit.

Besides her husband, Joe, and her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Anthony Terranova, her brothers: Alfred, Joe, Tony, Frank, John, Manuel, and Henry Lewis; and one sister, Alice Costa. She is survived by her daughters Gloria Terranova and Joanne (David) Orlando, her sister Ida Toscano, her grandchildren Joe (Sandy) Terranova, Butch (Becky) Terranova, Michele (Michael) Gardner, and Dayna Watkins; her great-grand children Tucker Terranova, Sierra Terranova, Ashlee Gardner, Jakob Gardner, Ally Watkins, Amanda Reese and Ellis Ott; three great-great-grandchildren Piper Reese, Amethyst Terranova and Lilah Terranova.

On Friday, December 20, 2019, services the holy rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. and burial will follow at the Los Banos District Cemetery

The family requests donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Covenant Care Hospice, 125 North Broadway Suite 1A, Turlock, CA 95380 or donors favorite charity.

Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapels~Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



Mary Lewis FreitasApril 9, 1912 - 12/15/2019Mary Lewis Freitas passed away at her home at the age of 107 after a brief illness. She was born in Los Banos to Antonio and Maria Lewis, the fourth of ten children. Despite the many changes she experienced in her life-time Mary only lived in two locations. First, she lived in her childhood home until the age of 21. Then, in 1933, she married Joseph Freitas and moved to the dairy Joe owned with his brother John. There, they raised their daughters Gloria and Joanne. Twenty years later, in 1952, Joe and Mary built a home a short distance from where she was raised and lived the remainder of her life.After her husband passed away in 1978, Mary began to travel more, especially with the Golden Age Club. In later years she curtailed her traveling to trips to Chukchansi Casino with her family, hinting to them that she was craving a cup of delicious coffee the casino served.Although Mom took pride in her cooking and baking ability, her specialty was sewing. An accomplished seamstress, her last project was the suit she wore for her 100th birthday celebration.Having been blessed with exceptionally good health, her longevity could also be credited to her positive attitude and independent spirit.Besides her husband, Joe, and her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Anthony Terranova, her brothers: Alfred, Joe, Tony, Frank, John, Manuel, and Henry Lewis; and one sister, Alice Costa. She is survived by her daughters Gloria Terranova and Joanne (David) Orlando, her sister Ida Toscano, her grandchildren Joe (Sandy) Terranova, Butch (Becky) Terranova, Michele (Michael) Gardner, and Dayna Watkins; her great-grand children Tucker Terranova, Sierra Terranova, Ashlee Gardner, Jakob Gardner, Ally Watkins, Amanda Reese and Ellis Ott; three great-great-grandchildren Piper Reese, Amethyst Terranova and Lilah Terranova.On Friday, December 20, 2019, services the holy rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. and burial will follow at the Los Banos District CemeteryThe family requests donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Covenant Care Hospice, 125 North Broadway Suite 1A, Turlock, CA 95380 or donors favorite charity.Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapels~Los Banos. Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close