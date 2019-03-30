Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary G. Martinez

March 25, 1928 - March 25, 2019

Mary G. Martinez recently passed away on March 25th, 2019 at the age of 91 at home in Merced, California with her family by her side. Mary was born on March 25th, 1928 in Santa Paula, California to Juan and Guadalupe Galvan (Rivera). Mary married Richard M. Martinez on September 29th, 1946 at the age of 18. Mary and Richard settled in Merced where she has been a resident since 1946. While living in Merced, Mary worked at the Merced College assisting in the Cafeteria for 21 years. She also became apart of the St. Patrick's women's and friends club and a member of the American Legion for 46 years. Mary enjoyed dancing, going to the Casino, spending time with family and making flower arrangements for the Church.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Richard M. Martinez, her parents Juan and Lupe Galvan of Santa Paula, Ca, her sisters Jenny Castro (Pat) of Santa Paula, Susanna Noriega of Santa Paula, her brothers Sixtos Galvan (Francis) of Santa Paula, Paul Galvan of Santa Paula, Johnny Galvan of Santa Paula, Alex Galvan of Santa Paula and Henry Galvan of Santa Paula.

A Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday April 4th, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm with Rosary to begin at 6 pm at St Patrick's Catholic Church located at 671 E. Yosemite Ave in Merced. The Funeral Mass will be Friday April 5th, 2019 to begin at 10 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced, burial will follow at Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park located at 1480 B Street in Merced.

Mary is survived by her 3 children-son Marty Martinez (Patty), daughters Marilyn Habay (Karen) and Marlene Crabb (Johnny), Grandchildren Raymond J. Habay, Anthony Martinez, Freedom Moore and Addison Martinez (Kelly), Great Grandchildren Brooklyn Moore, Jasmine Martinez, Eli Martinez and Gabriel Martinez and her sisters Felicidas Rodriguez, Stella Valdez, Irene Cardona and Gloria Galvan Jones (Bryan), brother in law Florencio, sister in law Ester and many nieces and nephews.

1480 B Street

Merced , CA 95341

