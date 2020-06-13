Mary Jean Ledezma
August 18, 1941 - June 05, 2020
Jeannie was born to Emil and Mary McSpadden in Sacramento, CA. As a youth, she lived in several locations, but spent most of her life in Merced County. She attended schools in the Merced area and made lifelong friendships from an early age. Jeannie met her future husband, Gene Edward Moore, in 1958. They were married in 1960, and relocated to Santa Cruz, CA to start their family and build their home. The first of their three children, Pam, arrived in 1961, followed by Ron in '62 and Kenny one year later. Their time together was short lived however, as Gene would succumb to injuries sustained in an auto accident in April, 1964. Jeannie then moved her family back to Merced to be closer to relatives. Jeannie remarried and welcomed a daughter, Jeannie, in 1966, and a son, Brandon, in 1973. She was a tough little Mama and made sure that her kids always had a home. Jeannie was known as "Mary" at her place of employment at Mercy Hospital, where she worked in the dietary department for 26 years. Retiring in 2004, Jeannie enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening and spending time with her children, grandchildren and fur babies. She loved watching crime shows and any shows involving "judges", and the Big Bang Theory. She was loved and will be missed. Surviving her are above mentioned children, her brother Jim McSpadden Sr. and wife Verna, his children, Debbie, Jimmie and Shana and her cousins, Steve and Rick Marks. Jeannie also leaves behind eight loved grandchildren, Gene, Kendal, Tayler, Alex, Addison, Gabriel, Rachel and Brandon Jr, as well as two precious great grandchildren, Rhys and Nora. We are grateful for the lifelong sisterhood Jeannie shared with Irene Cottrell, Ann Freitas and Arlynne Hall. We'd also like to extend our deep gratitude for the loving care our mother received from Anberry Rehabilitation Center. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, Merced S.P.C.A., or the Merced County Food Bank.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.