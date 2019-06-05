Mary Opal Jensen
MAY 31, 1930 - MAY 29, 2019
Mary Opal "Opie" Jensen was born on May 31, 1930, in Leoma Tennessee. She moved to California in 1941, where she met the love of her life, Floyd Jensen, in 1947. The couple was married on July 8, 1948. The two lived and built a beautiful life together for 70 years. They created what most define as the American Dream.
Opal worked at Safeway in Merced for 13 years as a meat wrapper. She volunteered with Campfire girls And Merced Marching 100 letter carriers. She loved to travel and visited all 50 states with her loving husband Floyd. Floyd and Opal were camp hosts at Fisherman's Bend in Oregon for 18 years. They received a National Volunteer Award on May 29, 2014 for "Making a Difference on the Public Lands." Opal Jensen was a Matriarch of her family. She was the purest, most unbelievable example of what a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother should be. She was a true friend to so many and lit up every room she entered. Her smile and joyous laughter left a mark on anyone who was lucky enough to ever be in her presence. Her light and positive radiance was something that could not be ignored and will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her Husband Floyd Jensen; sister and brother in-law Faye and Richard Flaherty; son Ron Jensen and daughter in-law Dina Jensen of Sonora CA,; daughter Sandra (Sandy) Jensen; granddaughters Jennifer Jensen, Allison Jensen, (John Meichtry), Leslie Jelen and Husband Preston Jelen; great grandchildren, Michael Mora lll, Gage Jensen Meichtry, Logan Leon Jelen, Leyton Jelen, and Kaylin Jelen. She is preceded in death by her son Phillip Brian Jensen.
Opal, Opie, Nannie Two, will be sorely missed by so many who loved her dearly. In Lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 5, 2019