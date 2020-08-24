1/1
Mary L. Ornelas
1938 - 2020
Mary L. Ornelas
Sep 6, 1938 - Aug 17, 2020
Mary was born to Frank and Mary Correia 9/6/1938 in Madeira Island, Portugal, then immigrated to the U.S. in 1949. She graduated from Livingston High and attended Modesto Junior College. She married Jack Ornelas, moved to Hayward, and had two sons that she loved dearly. She later returned to Atwater where she resided for many years.
Mary passed peacefully in her sleep. She is preceded in death by her father Frank Correia, mother Mary Correia, sister Theresa Robbins, and brother Frank Correia. She is survived by her sons Steve Ornelas and John Ornelas, sisters Elsie Faria (Larry Faria) and Lillette Correia and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was a very active and dedicated member of the Jehovah Witness.
The family would like to thank Ceres Post Acute Care for all the care and kindness they provided.
In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer or give a moment of silence for Mary and her family.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 24, 2020.
