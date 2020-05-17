Mary Lois Taylor
1927 - 2020
Mary Lois Taylor
June 25, 1927 - May 2, 2020
Mary Lois Taylor of Gardnerville Nevada died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Carson Valley Senior Living. Born in Holland Missouri on June 25, 1927 to Mae Odell and Carmie Berbage Bryant. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and a good friend to many. Mary enjoyed bowling, collecting Maude Humphrey figurines and especially had a love for dogs.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Taylor. They were married for 55 years. She graduated from Caruthersville High School, moved to California in 1961 and settled in Atwater California after retirement.
She will be laid to rest at Maple Cemetery in Caruthersville Missouri. Memorial gifts can be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 17, 2020.
May 14, 2020
I will always remember how you and Bill would come to support Mandy and Samis dance recitals. The devotion I witnessed from your friends over the years says a lot about the friend you must of been. Rest In Peace Mary.
Linda Wallace Keith
Friend
