Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Stanley. View Sign

Mary Lou Stanley

Sept. 26, 1946 - Mar. 11, 2019

Mary Lou Stanley was born in Merced, CA to George and Helen Slate. She was married to the love of her life Joe Stanley for 40 years. She was one of the kindest most genuine people you could ever meet. She would give you the shirt off her back and would never ask for anything in return. She was a genius in the kitchen and an excellent baker. Her Christmas breakfast was legendary and was greater than any gift you could ever receive. She was a lover of all things family, camping, bingo, crafts and John Wayne. She was spontaneous and would go anywhere or do anything at the drop of a hat.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Slate. She is survived by her husband Joe Stanley, her children Jeff Anderson, Trish Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Sandra Corn, Dennis Corn, Michelle Stanley, brother Jim Slate (Ila), 21 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, several cousins, numerous nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Mur-Mur and many friends. A special thanks to her devoted son in law Shane Jordan and Tricia Berkner-Corn for their selfless love and for being there through her final days.

Mary always loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She is already greatly missed by all.

A special thanks to all family and friends for the love and support surrounded around Mary Lou and thank you to Hinds Hospice of Merced for the special care for our loved one. The family would like to invite anyone who knew Mary to a Celebration of Life that will be held at Veterans Cove at Lake Merced on Saturday March 23, 2019 @ 1:00 pm all family and friends are Welcomed to join.

Burial Service will be held on Monday March 25 @ 11:00 am at Merced Cemetery District held by Evergreen Funeral Home of Merced. Services will be performed by Pastor John Flanagan of Le Grand, Ca. Special thanks to a dear friend Buster Hewlett of Le Grand, Ca for Music. All flowers and contributions may be sent to Evergreen Funeral Home of Merced.

www.cvobituaries.com



Mary Lou StanleySept. 26, 1946 - Mar. 11, 2019Mary Lou Stanley was born in Merced, CA to George and Helen Slate. She was married to the love of her life Joe Stanley for 40 years. She was one of the kindest most genuine people you could ever meet. She would give you the shirt off her back and would never ask for anything in return. She was a genius in the kitchen and an excellent baker. Her Christmas breakfast was legendary and was greater than any gift you could ever receive. She was a lover of all things family, camping, bingo, crafts and John Wayne. She was spontaneous and would go anywhere or do anything at the drop of a hat.Mary is preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Slate. She is survived by her husband Joe Stanley, her children Jeff Anderson, Trish Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Sandra Corn, Dennis Corn, Michelle Stanley, brother Jim Slate (Ila), 21 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, several cousins, numerous nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Mur-Mur and many friends. A special thanks to her devoted son in law Shane Jordan and Tricia Berkner-Corn for their selfless love and for being there through her final days.Mary always loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She is already greatly missed by all.A special thanks to all family and friends for the love and support surrounded around Mary Lou and thank you to Hinds Hospice of Merced for the special care for our loved one. The family would like to invite anyone who knew Mary to a Celebration of Life that will be held at Veterans Cove at Lake Merced on Saturday March 23, 2019 @ 1:00 pm all family and friends are Welcomed to join.Burial Service will be held on Monday March 25 @ 11:00 am at Merced Cemetery District held by Evergreen Funeral Home of Merced. Services will be performed by Pastor John Flanagan of Le Grand, Ca. Special thanks to a dear friend Buster Hewlett of Le Grand, Ca for Music. All flowers and contributions may be sent to Evergreen Funeral Home of Merced. Funeral Home Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park

1480 B Street

Merced , CA 95341

(209) 383-4651 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close