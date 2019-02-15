Mary Lourdes Mendes
Jan 16, 1943 - Feb 6, 2019
Mary Lourdes Mendes, 76, of Los Banos, passed away February 6, 2019 at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA. She was born January 16, 1943 in Turlock, CA to her loving parents Joaquin and Adeline Lopes.
She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She had a passion for teaching and work at Merced College (Los Banos Campus) for more than 20 years. Mary enjoyed walks on the beach with her loving boyfriend Bill and their sweet dog Taffy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joaquin and Adeline Lopes, 3 brothers, Clifford Enos, Donnie Enos and Elvin Enos, one sister, Claudette, one uncle Frank Silveria and one aunt Frances Silveria.
She is survived by her boyfriend Bill Hund, children: Dan (Jamie) Mendes and Andrew (Maria) Medina, sisters, Polly, Inez and Emily, seven grandchildren , Morgan Orosco, Justin, Cameron, Courtney, Adam Medina, Andrew Medina and Alex Medina, five great grandchildren, Elena Medina, Wyatt Medina, Thomas Medina, Maya Medina and Esme Medina and many family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel at 10 am followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12 pm. Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services Entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
