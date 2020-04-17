Mary Luis (1921 - 2020)
Obituary
Mary J. Luis
May 6, 1921 ~ Apr 14, 2020
Mary J. Luis, age 98, was born May 6, 1921 and passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 at Grace Home in Livingston CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents Antone and Rita Silveira; her siblings Edward, Manuel and Evelyn Silveira; and her son William Luis.
She is survived by her son Gary (Deneise) Luis of Atwater. As well as many beloved Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren.
We would also like to thank Grace Home, Dr. Disbrow and Bristol Hospice for their loving and kind care of Mary during her final days
Services will be private due to the current health crisis.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 17, 2020
