Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Winton Cemetery Winton , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lee Maycumber

February 15, 1927 ~ September. 21, 2019

Mary Lee Maycumber was born February 15, 1927, to John & Bertha Francis in Ringwood, Oklahoma. She completed her high school in Ringwood and Ames, Oklahoma.

After high school she worked at Hallren's Poultry in Fairview, Oklahoma, where she met her husband-to-be, Jay C. Maycumber. They married on February 1, 1947. They lived on the family farm until Jay was called back into the Army-Air Force during the Korean conflict. Mary attended cosmetology school in Enid, Oklahoma, while Jay was away.

They continued their military life which took them to Mississippi, Bermuda and California. While in Bermuda, Mary continued her cosmetology work at one of the hotels. When she came to California, she opened her own salon in Atwater for 11 years. Then she rented a booth in Winton until she retired in December 1992.

Mary lost her husband of 54 years in 2001. Mary had 2 daughters: Betty Judd of Reno, Nevada and Norma Mahurin of Cathey's Valley, California. She is survived by 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; & 2 great great grandchildren and another one on the way.

She was active in the Winton Law Enforcement and was a life member of VFW Post 7792 auxiliary.

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services. A viewing will be held Thurs. Sept. 26th from 3-7pm at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Fri. Sept. 27th at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 25, 2019

