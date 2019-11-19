Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Graveside service 11:00 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Munoz

SEP 17, 1937 - NOV 2, 2019

Mary Lou Munoz, 82 years young, was born September 17, 1937 to William Elery & Elsie Nellie Moore in Tulare, California. Mary was married to Clarence F. Evans in 1952 and had 3 daughters together. After Clarence's early death at age 42 in 1976, Mary was married to Joseph Munoz in 1983.

Mary was greatly loved by many! She leaves behind her husband of 36 years Joe, Her sister Betty Gray of Bakersfield, California, three daughters and their husbands, Kathy & Rick Souhrada, Javene & Dennis Slocum from Merced and Rynae & Guy Vaughn of Santa Clarita California, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mary lived a full life, loving and serving so many. Whenever she saw a need she was there to help. She loved to cook and bake for everyone, including having soirees for her friends in her lovely back yard. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her beautiful flowers, especially her blue hydrangeas.

She was always excited to spend a day shopping and decorating with her daughters, and on the hunt for that perfect adornment for her or a friend's home, as she loved decorating.

Above all, Mary fiercely loved Jesus and reading her bible! Mary was a member of Christian Life Center for over 20 years. While we all suffer so much over the loss of our mom, we also know, it is very clear why she is not here with us today. John 14:1-4 states "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My fathers house has many rooms; if that were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself; that where I am, you may be also.

We can all take much comfort in God's divine appointment for each of us who believes in the Lord, Jesus Christ. Mom always said she was ready to go to heaven when it was her time. The Lord called our beloved mother home to be with him November 2, 2019

There will be a graveside service held for Mary on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bible League. Their address is Bible League Information, 1 Bible League Plaza, Crete, Ill. 60417 or email at

www.cvobituaries.com





