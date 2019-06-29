Mary Anne Nishihama
February 1, 1942 - June 21, 2019
Mary Anne Nishihama was born on February 1, 1942 to Robert and Dora MacLachlan and passed away at the age of 77 on June 21, 2019 in Merced, California where she was a resident for the past 59 years.
Mary Anne was a very kind and loving person. She was an avid reader and spent many Sundays browsing through books at Barnes and Noble. She was a Migrant Educational Program Instructional Aide, as well as a Weaver School District Instructional Aide and Library Assistant before retiring after 33 years. She was a Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and for Saint Patrick's Parish. She was also a CCD teacher and CCD coordinator.
Mary Anne loved being surrounded by her family and friends and especially loved shopping with her daughters. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed.
Mary Anne is preceded in death by her father Robert L. MacLachlan, mother Dora Delci MacLachlan and sister Gloria DalPorto.
She is survived by her loving husband Joe Nishihama, children Lisa Hufty of Rocklin, California, Cathy Flores (Robert) of Atwater, California and Monica Ochoa (Jesse) of Atwater, California. She also leaves behind her brothers Robert R. MacLachlan (Becky), Ralph MacLachlan (Brenda), Bill MacLachlan (Vicky), Larry MacLachlan (Rosalinda) and half-brother Bobby MacLachlan. She also leaves behind her sisters Helen MacLachlan, Irene Ruiz (Paul), half-sisters Diana and Becky MacLachlan and grandchildren Christian Flores, Devin and Ethan Ochoa, Kayla and Kiersten Hufty.
The Nishihama family would like to thank the nurses at CareOne Home Health for all their support in caring for Mary Anne.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Vigil Service with Rosary will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church located at 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 West McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California 95322.
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019