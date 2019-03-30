Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Phillips. View Sign

Mary Agnes Phillips

Oct 27, 1927 - Mar 28, 2019

A longtime Mary Kay Sales Director, Mary Agnes Phillips, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 91. Mary was born in Chowchilla, CA on October 27, 1927 and moved to the Hopeton area as a young girl. She got married to Earl Souza Jr. in 1945, raised her family and stayed an active member of the Hopeton community. She was the Hopeton representative for the Merced Sun-Star, President of the Hopeton School Parents Club, and an avid member of the Hopeton Grange. She was the 4-H advisor for over 10 years, as well as a leader of multiple community groups. As a devout Catholic, she was a founder of the St. John's Alter Society and a member of the St. John's Festa. In 1971, she married Chet Phillips, who had 5 children and 17 grandchildren. They spent the next 25 years traveling the United States with the Angie Vierra bus group, camping in their travel trailer, and spending time with their families. For Mary, family meant everything, and many wonderful family moments and memories took place in their home. She was a 47 year-long member of the Delta Nu Master Sorority and she loved spending time with her friends. She loved flowers and working in her yard and always had a special way of making things beautiful. All through the years, Mary loved gambling, playing cards with friends, dancing, and carrying on her Portuguese traditions with her family. Ash Wednesday was a favorite of hers, making Portuguese Filhos, rice pudding, and soaking in all the memories. She was a member of the Mary Kay sales force for 47 years this month. She prided herself in being in the Mary Kay National Queens court of sales 9 times; walking across that Mary Kay stage was a high point in her career. Everyone knew her as a beautiful Mary Kay lady. She held herself with grace and class in all aspects of her life. We as her family strive each day to be close to the strong, classy, and amazing woman that she was to us through our lives.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alice Fagundes, her brothers Joe, Tony and Manuel Fagundes, her sister Alice Martin, her husband Chet Phillips, her son-in-law Kooch Johnson, and her granddaughter Tiffany Lunsford. She is survived by her brother John Fagundes, and her children, Kathy Johnson-McDaniel and husband Bernie; Earleen Baker and husband Joe; Roger Souza and wife Mona; 7 grandchildren: Tonya Blaylock (John), Layne Johnson, Holly Tucker (Jeff), Heather Baker, Amy Hernandez (Eric), Eric Souza (Deanna), and Haley Souza; 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

A special thanks to all our family and friends for their love and support surrounding our Mom. And thank you to Bristol Hospice of Merced for the special care she received.

Visitation and Recitation of the Holy Rosary in Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Parish, 671 E. Yosemite Avenue in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.

