Mary Edith SchuhAPRIL 30, 1917 - AUGUST 4, 2020Mary Edith Schuh went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home in Chowchilla.Mary was born to Thomas and Sarah Gudgel in Boggy Depot, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of eleven children. When she was thirteen years old the family moved to Chowchilla, California. She attended grammar school at Dairyland, Bethel, and Central Elementary. She attended Chowchilla High School.While attending First Baptist Church she met her future husband, Herbert Schuh. She was married in 1936, after a Sunday church service. Their only child, Cheryl, was born in 1939.She was a great example of a spiritual woman. She was a member of the El Nido Missionary Baptist Church for seventy eight years. She supported her husband throughout his ministry and cared dearly for her family. Family was a priority. She loved her husband of 76 years. Together they were a team, devoted to each other. Her daughter and grandchildren were here pride and joy.She enjoyed canning, sewing, and gardening. She worked for the El Nido post office for several years. Mary will long be remembered for her commitment to God, her church, family, and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Schuh, her parents Thomas and Sarah Gudgel, her brothers; Lloyd Gudgel, Floyd Gudgel, Victor Gudgel, Virgil Gudgel, Opal Gudgel, Otto Gudgel, her sisters; Edna Townsend, Ella Begley, Ethel Kile, Emma Harris ; and her grandson, Stephen Rutledge.She is also survived by one daughter, Cheryl Riley of Chowchilla; grandchildren, Carrie Rutledge and husband Glen of Chowchilla, Michael Riley of Chowchilla, Matthew Riley and wife, Tammy of Fresno, Shinya Okayama and wife, Yuka of Japan. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Sarah Mankin of Chowchilla, Christopher Rutledge and wife, Amanda of Chowchilla, Bradley Rutledge of Fresno, Andrew Riley of Fresno, Sakura Okayama of Japan; four great-great grandchildren, Dylan, Henry, and Emmit Mankin and Hunter Rutledge.Viewing Services will be held at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel from 4-7pm in Chowchilla on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Masks will be required and only 10 people may be in the facility at a time.Due to Covid 19 the Burial will be held privately for the family.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made towards Gideons Memorial Bibles.Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, California.