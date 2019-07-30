Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Winton Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Steele

Feb. 9, 1923 - July 23, 2019

Mary Steele was born Mary Colli on February 9, 1923 in Moon Run, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Victor and Gilda Colli. She was the second of three children, Joseph, and Jenny, born to Victor Colli. Upon the death of her father in 1927, Mary and her family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gilda later married Pasqual Volpe. They later had two more children, Violet and Eugene.

Mary always had a love of music. She convinced a music teacher whom she would always refer to as "Miss Mary", to give her piano lesson in return for doing chores around her teacher's home. She used to say that she could memorize a twelve-page sonata. At the age of 15, she won two scholarships: one to Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh, and the other to The Julliard School in New York. Sadly, Mary had to decline both scholarship in order to help support her family.

Mary graduated high school and later worked at a number of factories and defense plants during World War II. After the war, she married Hayward Brown (Casey) Steele, who was in the Air Force. Mary gave birth to two children, Michael Casey Steele, in 1949, and Joseph Patrick Steele, in 1951. The family moved several times before settling in Atwater, California. She divorced Hayward Steele in 1957. She worked as an Accounting Clerk at the Castle Air Force Base Hospital for 29 years before retiring to her Merced residence. She later moved back to Atwater a few years before her death on July 23rd.

Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed playing the piano, classical and popular music, dancing, gardening, and art. Later in life, she developed a skill for painting landscapes and portraits for family, friends, and co-workers. Mary was loved by her family and everyone who came to know her.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Casey Steele in Atwater, Joseph Patrick Steele and daughter-in-law, Liliya Steele in Fresno, nephews, Robert Samuel (Steele) Capes, in Athens, Georgia, and James Capes, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania., nieces Beverly Novak, in Pittsburgh, and Kate Quinn, in Oakdale, Pennsylvania.

There will be a viewing at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 N. Winton Way, Atwater, on Tuesday, July 30th. between the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A gravesite service will be held on Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Winton Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com



Mary SteeleFeb. 9, 1923 - July 23, 2019Mary Steele was born Mary Colli on February 9, 1923 in Moon Run, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Victor and Gilda Colli. She was the second of three children, Joseph, and Jenny, born to Victor Colli. Upon the death of her father in 1927, Mary and her family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gilda later married Pasqual Volpe. They later had two more children, Violet and Eugene.Mary always had a love of music. She convinced a music teacher whom she would always refer to as "Miss Mary", to give her piano lesson in return for doing chores around her teacher's home. She used to say that she could memorize a twelve-page sonata. At the age of 15, she won two scholarships: one to Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh, and the other to The Julliard School in New York. Sadly, Mary had to decline both scholarship in order to help support her family.Mary graduated high school and later worked at a number of factories and defense plants during World War II. After the war, she married Hayward Brown (Casey) Steele, who was in the Air Force. Mary gave birth to two children, Michael Casey Steele, in 1949, and Joseph Patrick Steele, in 1951. The family moved several times before settling in Atwater, California. She divorced Hayward Steele in 1957. She worked as an Accounting Clerk at the Castle Air Force Base Hospital for 29 years before retiring to her Merced residence. She later moved back to Atwater a few years before her death on July 23rd.Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed playing the piano, classical and popular music, dancing, gardening, and art. Later in life, she developed a skill for painting landscapes and portraits for family, friends, and co-workers. Mary was loved by her family and everyone who came to know her.She is survived by her sons, Michael Casey Steele in Atwater, Joseph Patrick Steele and daughter-in-law, Liliya Steele in Fresno, nephews, Robert Samuel (Steele) Capes, in Athens, Georgia, and James Capes, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania., nieces Beverly Novak, in Pittsburgh, and Kate Quinn, in Oakdale, Pennsylvania.There will be a viewing at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 N. Winton Way, Atwater, on Tuesday, July 30th. between the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A gravesite service will be held on Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Winton Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close