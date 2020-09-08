Mary Teresa Ybanez GomezJul 24, 1947 - Aug 22, 2020Mary Teresa Ybanez Gomez was born on July 24, 1947 in Phoenix, AZ to Mr. and Mrs. Salvador Ybanez. Terri passed unexpectedly in Merced, CA where she lived for more than 35 years. Terri worked as a CNA for 25 years in Phoenix and in Merced, where she retired. Terri loved to travel, try new restaurants, watch movies, DANCING, but most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family. Terri came from a very loving united family where she was the second of ten children. Terri was loved by everyone she met, she could meet someone and have another friend. Terri is preceded by her daughter Consuelo (Chelo) Isabel Aguilar, Parents: Salvador Ybanez and Maria Cecilia Ybanez, a sister Christina Ybanez, brothers Jerry Ybanez, and Salvador Ybanez. She is survived by her children, Patricia Ybanez (Merced, CA); Maria Cuadros (Merced, CA), Jessica DeLeon (Phoenix, AZ); Joe Aguilar (Milpitas, CA); Angel Aguilar (Winton, CA); Teresa Mojica (Phoenix, AZ); her brothers Manuel Ybanez, George Ybanez, both of Phoenix, AZ; Raymond Ybanez of Rialto, CA; sisters Gloria Ybanez Hernandez (Los Molinos, CA) Margarita Ybanez (Brawley, CA); and Celia Andrade (Chowchilla, CA). Terri also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends.Viewing will be held on September 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Whitton Family Funeral Service, 740 W. 19th Street in Merced, CA. The Rosary will be held on September 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM, followed by Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish, 671 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, CA 95340.