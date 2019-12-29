Mary Walsh
July 4, 1921 - Dec. 23, 2019
On December 23, 2019, Mary Walsh passed away in Auburn California surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on July 4th, 1921 in Newman California to Manuel and Mary Rosa Elias. Shortly after she was born, the family moved to Los Banos. The eldest of the 10 Elias children ( Angie, Madalyn, Beatrice, George and Betty all of Los Banos and predeceased by Albert, Willie, Ralph, Lionel). Mary met and married Elmer Walsh in Los Banos and soon thereafter moved to Atwater where they had 4 children Mary worked for many years in the cafeteria at several schools in the Atwater area eventually being promoted to manager preparing meals for the entire school district. Mary took a great deal of pride in the work she did. She would always say that back in those days, meals were prepared from scratch and it took a great deal of coordination to make sure all was ready and accounted for. What we will remember most about our mother and grandmother will be her love of family. She loved to spend time with her 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many more great, great grandchildren. All of us remember the warmth, love, comfort and understanding she showed for us all throughout our lives. Mary and Elmer had many adventures traveling the Western United States in their camper.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Elmer and her daughter Julie Ward.
She is survived by her sons Elmer, Frank and daughter Kathleen.
Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos (1621 Center Avenue Los Banos) on January 2, 2020. A rosary will be held at 10:00 followed by a 10:30 service at St Joseph's. Burial will take place at the San Juaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella after services. All who knew her are invited to attend.
