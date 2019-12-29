Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Church 1621 Center Ave Los Banos, CA 93635 Rosary 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1621 Center Avenue Los Banos , CA View Map Service 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1621 Center Avenue Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Walsh

July 4, 1921 - Dec. 23, 2019

On December 23, 2019, Mary Walsh passed away in Auburn California surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on July 4th, 1921 in Newman California to Manuel and Mary Rosa Elias. Shortly after she was born, the family moved to Los Banos. The eldest of the 10 Elias children ( Angie, Madalyn, Beatrice, George and Betty all of Los Banos and predeceased by Albert, Willie, Ralph, Lionel). Mary met and married Elmer Walsh in Los Banos and soon thereafter moved to Atwater where they had 4 children Mary worked for many years in the cafeteria at several schools in the Atwater area eventually being promoted to manager preparing meals for the entire school district. Mary took a great deal of pride in the work she did. She would always say that back in those days, meals were prepared from scratch and it took a great deal of coordination to make sure all was ready and accounted for. What we will remember most about our mother and grandmother will be her love of family. She loved to spend time with her 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many more great, great grandchildren. All of us remember the warmth, love, comfort and understanding she showed for us all throughout our lives. Mary and Elmer had many adventures traveling the Western United States in their camper.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Elmer and her daughter Julie Ward.

She is survived by her sons Elmer, Frank and daughter Kathleen.

Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos (1621 Center Avenue Los Banos) on January 2, 2020. A rosary will be held at 10:00 followed by a 10:30 service at St Joseph's. Burial will take place at the San Juaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella after services. All who knew her are invited to attend.

www.cvobituaries.com



Mary WalshJuly 4, 1921 - Dec. 23, 2019On December 23, 2019, Mary Walsh passed away in Auburn California surrounded by her family.Mary was born on July 4th, 1921 in Newman California to Manuel and Mary Rosa Elias. Shortly after she was born, the family moved to Los Banos. The eldest of the 10 Elias children ( Angie, Madalyn, Beatrice, George and Betty all of Los Banos and predeceased by Albert, Willie, Ralph, Lionel). Mary met and married Elmer Walsh in Los Banos and soon thereafter moved to Atwater where they had 4 children Mary worked for many years in the cafeteria at several schools in the Atwater area eventually being promoted to manager preparing meals for the entire school district. Mary took a great deal of pride in the work she did. She would always say that back in those days, meals were prepared from scratch and it took a great deal of coordination to make sure all was ready and accounted for. What we will remember most about our mother and grandmother will be her love of family. She loved to spend time with her 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many more great, great grandchildren. All of us remember the warmth, love, comfort and understanding she showed for us all throughout our lives. Mary and Elmer had many adventures traveling the Western United States in their camper.Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Elmer and her daughter Julie Ward.She is survived by her sons Elmer, Frank and daughter Kathleen.Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos (1621 Center Avenue Los Banos) on January 2, 2020. A rosary will be held at 10:00 followed by a 10:30 service at St Joseph's. Burial will take place at the San Juaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella after services. All who knew her are invited to attend. Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close