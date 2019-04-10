Obituary Guest Book View Sign





MATHEW RICHARD VALIZAN

October 12, 1963-- March 4, 2018

It's been a year since you've been gone and our eyes are still wet with tears.

Gone, but not forgotten This PAIN, I cannot hide. In memory, I see you A million tears, I've cried. The tender thoughts you left me will always be with me..

The moment that you died my heart was torn in two, One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my Heart and there you will remain. Until the Joyous Day arrives, That we will meet again.

Love Always And Forever,

Your Love and Soulmate Lillie Aragon, Julian, Diego, Christina ,Fernando Aragon and Grandbabies. . We Miss You....

Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 24, 2019

