Matilda De Leon
1946 - 2020
Matilda Yanez De Leon age 74, passed away peacefully October 8, 2020 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto Ca. She was born on April 2, 1946 in Sanderson, Texas to Raul and Delores. She married her soulmate Manuel De Leon in November of 1974. She retired from Hy-lond health care where she was head cook for over 20 years. Matilda leaves behind her loving husband Manuel De Leon, her three sons Luis De Leon, Felipe De Leon, and Albert De Leon, and daughter, Patricia De Leon also her three grandchildren Corbin, De Leon, Alejandro De Leon, and Chole De Leon, and her last two siblings her sister Mary lou, and Roberto.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-8pm with a Rosary starting at 6pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in Merced with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
OCT
21
Rosary
06:00 PM
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
209-722-6201
