Matthew Scott Henry

August 15,1985 - August 17, 2019

Matthew Scott Henry (Mathieu) (Syd) passed away on August 17th, 2019 in North Richland Hills, Texas, he had just turned 34 years old. In 2003 he graduated high school in Atwater, Ca. He went to college at Ozarks Technical Community College in Texas, he was studying nursing. Matthew was a hard worker, he worked many jobs, a few of his recent, Marketing Specialist, Retail Manager and Urgent Care Specialist. Matthew had many hobbies, he loved helping others, reading books, he enjoyed playing video games, his favorite was World of Warcraft, he also enjoyed writing stories, photography, science and traveling. Matthew is survived by his Mother, Elizabeth Henry, his step father, Dion Ortega, his Grandmother Tina Magrill, his sister, Rachel Henry, his brothers, Danial Henry, Dion Ortega II, his Aunt, Ellen Dillon, his Uncle, Gene Dillon, his Aunt, Susan Freitas, and his Uncle, Steven Freitas, his Uncle James Michael Ortega, his 2 nieces, Emma & Alli Rose & his nephew, Rilee. Matthew has many cousins. Matthew is succeeded in death by his Grandfather, William Henry, his Grandmother, Bonnie Henry and his Uncle, Robert Henry.

Matthew Scott HenryAugust 15,1985 - August 17, 2019Matthew Scott Henry (Mathieu) (Syd) passed away on August 17th, 2019 in North Richland Hills, Texas, he had just turned 34 years old. In 2003 he graduated high school in Atwater, Ca. He went to college at Ozarks Technical Community College in Texas, he was studying nursing. Matthew was a hard worker, he worked many jobs, a few of his recent, Marketing Specialist, Retail Manager and Urgent Care Specialist. Matthew had many hobbies, he loved helping others, reading books, he enjoyed playing video games, his favorite was World of Warcraft, he also enjoyed writing stories, photography, science and traveling. Matthew is survived by his Mother, Elizabeth Henry, his step father, Dion Ortega, his Grandmother Tina Magrill, his sister, Rachel Henry, his brothers, Danial Henry, Dion Ortega II, his Aunt, Ellen Dillon, his Uncle, Gene Dillon, his Aunt, Susan Freitas, and his Uncle, Steven Freitas, his Uncle James Michael Ortega, his 2 nieces, Emma & Alli Rose & his nephew, Rilee. Matthew has many cousins. Matthew is succeeded in death by his Grandfather, William Henry, his Grandmother, Bonnie Henry and his Uncle, Robert Henry. Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 12, 2019

