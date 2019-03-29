Maxine Machado Burroughs
Mar 6, 1931 – Mar 22, 2019
It is with tremendous sadness that our loving mother, grandmother & great-mother, Maxine Machado Burroughs passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 88. Maxine was born in Glen Cove, Texas on March 6, 1931 to Clarence and Faustina Weaver.
She is survived by children; Carolyn (Joe) Macedo, John Machado, Jr., Cindy Machado, David Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Burroughs. Maxine had nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Siblings, David Weaver and Melba Keeling. She is preceded in death by husbands, John Machado and Craig Burroughs, a son Robert Machado and grandson John (John-John) Machado, her parents and eight siblings.
A special thank you to Becky Mills for the years of dedication in helping our mother and to hospice for their care during her final days.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
