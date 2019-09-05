Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Hamlin

June 8, 1935 - August 30, 2019

A wonderful woman left this world on August 30, 2019.

Melba Hamlin was born in Stamford, Texas to Randolph and Josephine Roberds on June 8, 1935. With her sister, Billie Jo, the family moved to Watsonville, California when Melba was very young. She grew up in Watsonville, graduating from Watsonville High School in 1952.

After high school, Melba took coursework to obtain her Bookkeeping Certificate, and worked 45 years in various offices before retiring in 1998 from Merced Community Medical Center in the Accounts Payable Department. Melba and her husband Harlan moved to Merced in 1963 where they raised their six children.

Melba's love was her family. She enjoyed travelling with her family, music and singing, arts and crafts, gardening. She started quilting after her retirement, and left us with her beautiful handiwork to treasure always. Her quilts were as colorful and vibrant as she was. All that knew her will remember her great sense of humor and beautiful smile.

Melba is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law Bob Barber. She is survived by her sister Billie Jo (Bill) Tomlinson of Watsonville; her children: Susan (Sal) Dowhaniak, Robert Hamlin and Nancy Barber, all of Merced, Karen Hamlin of Sammamish, WA, Sharen (James) Barrett of Aptos, CA, and Michael (Lee) Hamlin of Palm Springs, CA; her grandchildren: Angela Jones, Nathan (Tamara) Jones, Amanda Leary, Kelsi Barrett, James Barret, Averi Barrett, Ted Barber, Grace Barber, Spencer Fochs and Ryan Fochs; three great-grandchildren: Josef Orfalea, Joules Jones and Lux Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. Melba also leaves behind her loyal companion, her poodle Mimi.

No services will be held at Melba's request. A gathering will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Park Merced, the caregivers from Amie Marchini's Home Care, and Hinds Hospice for their excellent care.

www.cvobituaries.com



