Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Graveside service 11:00 AM Winton Cemetery Winton , CA

Melba Bright Stamper

Aug 7, 1936 - Apr 18, 2019

Melba Bright Stamper passed away peacefully at her place of residence at the age of 82 in Chowchilla, CA, on April 18, 2019. Melba was born in New Jersey on August 7, 1936 to parents Elmer and Melba Bright. Melba loved spending time at the lake, swimming, attending church, and most of all, spending time with family. Melba had a deep love for the Lord and instilled that love into her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her love for life was contagious, and she never met someone she couldn't connect with.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Melba Bright, brother, William Bright of Merced, CA, and sisters, Jean Ann Longoria of Los Angeles, CA, Joan Leslie of Livingston, CA, and husband David Stamper of Merced, CA. Melba is survived by her chidlren: Gilbert Hale (Jeannette) of Chowchilla, CA, Melba Miyamoto (Galen) of Winton, CA, Margaret Maxymuik (Michael) of Centennial, CO, Mary Whatley (Jimmy) of Chowchilla, CA, Steven Essman (Annette) of Chowchilla, CA, Jannette Stevens of Chowchilla, CA, Rhonda Solorzano (Milton) of Vacaville, CA, and Donna Kay, also of Chowchilla, CA. She also had 2 stepchildren, Eric and Steven Stamper, both of Merced, CA. Melba is further survived by her brother Jim Bright of Los Angeles, CA. Melba has many grandchildren and great grandchildren, with whom she loved with her entire heart. She also had numerous nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces that she loved and treasured. With such a large family, Melba always had a way of making each member feel special. It would be true to say that Melba will be greatly missed by her entire family and friends, and her memory will live on in their hearts forever.

Melba's family will be hosting a graveside service at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA on June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow at the VFW in Atwater, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Chowchilla Skilled Nursing, 1104 Ventura Ave. Chowchilla, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





