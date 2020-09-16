Melbourne N. Gwin, Jr.Jun 10, 1933 - Aug 31, 2020Melbourne Norris Gwin, Jr of Merced, California, known as "Mickey" to friends and family passed away at his home August 31, 2020. He was born in Shreveport, LA June 10, 1933 to Melbourne Norris Gwin, Sr and Myrtis Fortenberry Colcleaser. He graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana with a BS in Business Administration and Spanish in 1955, MA in Education from Stanford University in 1966 and JD from John F Kennedy University School of Law, 1976. He was admitted to the California BAR Association in 1977 where he was in good standing until his death. While at Centenary College he joined the Army ROTC and retired as Lt Colonel from the Army Reserves in the 1980's. He was a member of many community organizations and philanthropic causes over his lifetime; too many to numerate. He also enjoyed sailing, golf and the symphony.Mickey is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judith V. Hartman, his sister Barbara Gwin Lugo (Roy) of Fremont, CA, half-sister Melba Gwin Ganoe, daughter, Diane Gwin Roof of Virginia Beach, VA, son, Clay Franklin Gwin (Joann) of Elk Creek, CA, step-children John Hartman (Debra) of Plumas Lake, CA, Kristen Andrews of Merced, CA and TJ Hartman. Grandchildren Kyle, Austin and Christian Roof, Marcus and Emmett Gwin. Step-grandchildren Jennifer and Rachel Alcantara, Garrett, Sheridan, Alec and Jordan Hartman. Great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Judah, Lincoln, Amelie, Olivia, Bennett, Isla & Beatrice Roof. Step-great-grandchildren Lauren Lynch, Amy and Nathan Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Gwin.