1/1
Melbourne Gwin
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melbourne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melbourne N. Gwin, Jr.
Jun 10, 1933 - Aug 31, 2020
Melbourne Norris Gwin, Jr of Merced, California, known as "Mickey" to friends and family passed away at his home August 31, 2020. He was born in Shreveport, LA June 10, 1933 to Melbourne Norris Gwin, Sr and Myrtis Fortenberry Colcleaser. He graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana with a BS in Business Administration and Spanish in 1955, MA in Education from Stanford University in 1966 and JD from John F Kennedy University School of Law, 1976. He was admitted to the California BAR Association in 1977 where he was in good standing until his death. While at Centenary College he joined the Army ROTC and retired as Lt Colonel from the Army Reserves in the 1980's. He was a member of many community organizations and philanthropic causes over his lifetime; too many to numerate. He also enjoyed sailing, golf and the symphony.
Mickey is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judith V. Hartman, his sister Barbara Gwin Lugo (Roy) of Fremont, CA, half-sister Melba Gwin Ganoe, daughter, Diane Gwin Roof of Virginia Beach, VA, son, Clay Franklin Gwin (Joann) of Elk Creek, CA, step-children John Hartman (Debra) of Plumas Lake, CA, Kristen Andrews of Merced, CA and TJ Hartman. Grandchildren Kyle, Austin and Christian Roof, Marcus and Emmett Gwin. Step-grandchildren Jennifer and Rachel Alcantara, Garrett, Sheridan, Alec and Jordan Hartman. Great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Judah, Lincoln, Amelie, Olivia, Bennett, Isla & Beatrice Roof. Step-great-grandchildren Lauren Lynch, Amy and Nathan Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Gwin.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved