Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mar 28, 1948 - Feb 16, 2019

Mellon C "M.C." Moseley II, 70, of Los Banos, CA, passed away on February 16th, 2019.

"M.C." was born to Mellon C. Moseley I and Lizzie Mae Moseley, March 28, 1948 in West Point, Mississippi. At the age of eight, Lizzie Mae and M.C. relocated to Los Banos, CA in 1956 where he attended local schools. After graduating from Los Banos High School in 1966, he attended and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from San Jose State University in 1970. After a brief career with the Los Angeles Rams, M.C. returned to Los Banos to start a family and working career. Early on in his career, M.C. owned and operated a 76 gas station, worked as a sales representative for Winnebago camper shells but eventually settled into his passion, driving commercial trucks.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Mellon C. Moseley I, and Daughter, Magnolia C. Moseley.

M.C. leaves behind as his legacy of four children: Michelle E. Moseley of Los Banos, CA. Mellon C. Moseley III of Los Banos, CA, Monsais C. Moseley of Elk Grove, CA and Denise M. Moseley of Newman, CA, 12 Grandchildren, 1 Great-Grandchild. M.C. and many extended family members in Northern California, West Point, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama.

M.C will be remembered by many for the orange Chevrolet trucks he owned over the years in which he could always be found washing, polishing and detailing. He had an eye for flare, antiques and loved anything nostalgic. For those that ever had the opportunity to cross paths with M.C., they always parted ways with a smile, a laugh and a great joke to share with others. However, his true passion was always his children and grandchild that he loved dearly and gave endlessly. M.C. will forever be remembered as a strong, independent, loving Father and Grandfather.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel for funeral expenses.

The family would also like to thank everyone for their kind words and support.

www.cvobituaries.com



Mellon C "M.C." Moseley IIMar 28, 1948 - Feb 16, 2019Mellon C "M.C." Moseley II, 70, of Los Banos, CA, passed away on February 16th, 2019."M.C." was born to Mellon C. Moseley I and Lizzie Mae Moseley, March 28, 1948 in West Point, Mississippi. At the age of eight, Lizzie Mae and M.C. relocated to Los Banos, CA in 1956 where he attended local schools. After graduating from Los Banos High School in 1966, he attended and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from San Jose State University in 1970. After a brief career with the Los Angeles Rams, M.C. returned to Los Banos to start a family and working career. Early on in his career, M.C. owned and operated a 76 gas station, worked as a sales representative for Winnebago camper shells but eventually settled into his passion, driving commercial trucks.He was preceded in death by his Father, Mellon C. Moseley I, and Daughter, Magnolia C. Moseley.M.C. leaves behind as his legacy of four children: Michelle E. Moseley of Los Banos, CA. Mellon C. Moseley III of Los Banos, CA, Monsais C. Moseley of Elk Grove, CA and Denise M. Moseley of Newman, CA, 12 Grandchildren, 1 Great-Grandchild. M.C. and many extended family members in Northern California, West Point, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama.M.C will be remembered by many for the orange Chevrolet trucks he owned over the years in which he could always be found washing, polishing and detailing. He had an eye for flare, antiques and loved anything nostalgic. For those that ever had the opportunity to cross paths with M.C., they always parted ways with a smile, a laugh and a great joke to share with others. However, his true passion was always his children and grandchild that he loved dearly and gave endlessly. M.C. will forever be remembered as a strong, independent, loving Father and Grandfather.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel for funeral expenses.The family would also like to thank everyone for their kind words and support. Funeral Home Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc

1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

(209) 826-4242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close