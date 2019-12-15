Melvin Mattson (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
Melvin C. Mattson
OCT 5, 1933 - DEC 10, 2019
Melvin was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Peter and Jenny Mattson. He passed Away at the age of 86 in Merced after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. He served in the Navy durning the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Clara Joanne Mattson and grandson, Andy Mattson.
He leaves behind his son Daniel Mattson, Daughter in-law Pam and grandson Evan of Merced, CA. He will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA at a later date. Burial will be private.
bullet Vietnam War
