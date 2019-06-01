Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Interment 2:30 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bear Creek Community Church 1717 E. Olive Ave. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Earl Snyder

Dec 14, 1931 - May 10, 2019

Mel passed away from pneumonia, after a fall in March that fractured his hip. Mel was born in Dodge City, Kansas, but spent most of his youth in San Jose, CA, working with the rest of his family in farming. Life was hard during that time, so at the age of 17, he talked his mother into signing permission for him to join the

After his basic training in Enid, OK, his duties took him to many places throughout the United States and the world, including Okinawa, Phillipines, China, Japan, Thailand, Greenland, Labrador, England, Germany and many others. Mel excelled in math and numbers, consequently he had many excursions where he would be sent into a country to see if a landing strip was long enough to accommodate a certain size airplane, which was very exciting for him.

While stationed at Rhein-Main AFB in Wiesbaden, Germany, he met his late wife, Trudy. They were married 40 years and enjoyed wonderful adventures together throughout Europe.

After retirement from the Air Force, Mel lived and worked in Walldorf, Germany an additional ten years. He returned to the United States and settled in the Lake Don Pedro/La Grange area near his two brothers, Wesley Snyder and Robert Snyder, now deceased. Eventually Mel and Trudy moved to Merced where Trudy passed away in 2011.

Mel was an avid coin collector and loved country music. He also loved the desert southwest, including Las Vegas, where he and Jean were married in 2016. He was a volunteer at Castle Air Museum and was part of the Honor Flight in October that gave the

Mel was predeceased by his son Melvin E. Snyder. He leaves behind his wife, Jean Williams, his daughters Donna Snyder Lopez (Fred), of Phoenix, AZ and Diane Snyder of Salt Lake City, UT. He also leaves his stepchildren: Rick Silva of Merced, Marc Silva of Merced, Sherry Overby of Las Vegas, Peter Peer of Germany, and Karin Heilmann of Switzerland; his sister Darlene Rogan (Ross) of San Jose, his brothers, Dallas Clark of San Jose and Virgil Clark (Sue) of Los Gatos, plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Interment with full military honors for Mel will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:30 PM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bear Creek Community Church, 1717 E. Olive Ave., Merced, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Melvin Earl SnyderDec 14, 1931 - May 10, 2019Mel passed away from pneumonia, after a fall in March that fractured his hip. Mel was born in Dodge City, Kansas, but spent most of his youth in San Jose, CA, working with the rest of his family in farming. Life was hard during that time, so at the age of 17, he talked his mother into signing permission for him to join the United States Air Force , where he served proudly for 30 years, retiring as CMSgt, Vehicle Operations Superintendent.After his basic training in Enid, OK, his duties took him to many places throughout the United States and the world, including Okinawa, Phillipines, China, Japan, Thailand, Greenland, Labrador, England, Germany and many others. Mel excelled in math and numbers, consequently he had many excursions where he would be sent into a country to see if a landing strip was long enough to accommodate a certain size airplane, which was very exciting for him.While stationed at Rhein-Main AFB in Wiesbaden, Germany, he met his late wife, Trudy. They were married 40 years and enjoyed wonderful adventures together throughout Europe.After retirement from the Air Force, Mel lived and worked in Walldorf, Germany an additional ten years. He returned to the United States and settled in the Lake Don Pedro/La Grange area near his two brothers, Wesley Snyder and Robert Snyder, now deceased. Eventually Mel and Trudy moved to Merced where Trudy passed away in 2011.Mel was an avid coin collector and loved country music. He also loved the desert southwest, including Las Vegas, where he and Jean were married in 2016. He was a volunteer at Castle Air Museum and was part of the Honor Flight in October that gave the Veterans an opportunity to be flown to Washington DC to see all of the War Memorials dedicated to those that served. Mel loved life and the people around him, his large family, and his church family. He will be missed.Mel was predeceased by his son Melvin E. Snyder. He leaves behind his wife, Jean Williams, his daughters Donna Snyder Lopez (Fred), of Phoenix, AZ and Diane Snyder of Salt Lake City, UT. He also leaves his stepchildren: Rick Silva of Merced, Marc Silva of Merced, Sherry Overby of Las Vegas, Peter Peer of Germany, and Karin Heilmann of Switzerland; his sister Darlene Rogan (Ross) of San Jose, his brothers, Dallas Clark of San Jose and Virgil Clark (Sue) of Los Gatos, plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Interment with full military honors for Mel will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:30 PM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bear Creek Community Church, 1717 E. Olive Ave., Merced, CA. Published in Merced Sun Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Veterans Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close