Service Information
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced , CA 95340
(209)-722-4191
Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced , CA 95340
Rosary
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Merced , CA
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Merced , CA

Mercedes D. Avalos

JAN 16, 1924 - SEP 2, 2019

Mercedes D. Avalos was born to Manuel and Guadalupe Perezchica on January 16, 1924 in Merced, California. She passed away on September 2, 2019 in Merced where she was a lifetime resident. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Avalos.

Mercedes had four children, Guadalupe M Guerrero (Eugene), Charlotte Barnes (David), Patricia Morris (deceased) and David Avalos Sr. (deceased). She also had 8 grandchildren, David Avalos Jr, Robert Avalos, Deanna Guevara, Geno Guerrero, Chante and Joshua May, Nolan and Ryan Barnes; 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren along with numerous nephews and neices. Mercedes is also survived by her sisters, Candlaria Ortega and Sister Maria Del Rey (Annie).

Mercedes is also preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Manuel, Joaquin and Guadalupe Perezchica and 4 sisters, Micaela Perezchica, Jessie Arceo, Teresa Gonzalez, Mary Perezchica.

Her employment history included being a seasonal field worker, working in a cannery, and also as a housekeeper for two Italian families. Mercedes also taught basic Spanish for a year at McSwain School in Merced County. She also taught Spanish in her garage to the neighborhood kids. She offered translations for the wives of migrant workers as well as helping them to locate resources for themselves and their children through the church community and through the county. She got immense satisfaction in helping others, NEVER looking for accolades and NEVER feeling taken advantage of. Mercedes also enjoyed her community service through Scouts and her various activities at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She contributed much of her time with the Altar Society, taught second grade catechism classes and cooked for many church fundraisers. Her hobbies included making homemade tortillas for small area grocery stores, raising rabbits and chickens and making her own dried raisins, fruit leather and baked goods from her own garden and trees.

Mercedes shared many joys; whatever she made she was happy to give out samples to anyone who dropped by. She loved having her family over for gatherings and she loved to dance. Mercedes taught herself how to play the harmonica and she would play little tunes for birthdays such as "Happy Birthday" and "La Mananitas".

There will be a visitation held for Mercedes on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced. A rosary followed by a catholic mass will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Merced.

