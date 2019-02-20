Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mercedes M. Mello

Apr 6, 1928 - Feb 7, 2019

Mercedes M. Mello, 90, of Chowchilla, passed peacefully February 7th, 2019 at Mercy Medical. She was born April 6th, 1928 in Terceira, Azores and was a resident of Chowchilla for 15 years. She was married October 24th, 1948. Mercedes and her late husband of 50 years, Enos C. Mello, WWII army veteran, were 2nd generation dairy farmers of Southern California.

She was a parishioner of St. Columba Catholic Church. Member of the Ontario Alter Society, past member of United National Life Insurance Society, Luso-American Fraternal Federation, past member of Chino DES and former La Palma council member.

Her grandchildren were her love and joy. Mercedes was renowned for her cooking and baking skills. As a past gym member, she loved her walks. She enjoyed making special dresses and costumes for the girls and grandchildren in the family. Quilting, crocheting and any trending crafts were some of her favorite things.

Mrs. Mello is survived by her daughter, Marlene Mercedes Silva of Chowchilla. Three sons, Anthony Enos Mello of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Daniel Corriea Mello of Chowchilla and Vernon Lee Mello of Fresno. Daughter-in-law Natal Mello of Chowchilla. A sister Belmira Tosta of Visalia. Eight grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Bellevue Memorial Park Mausoleum at 1240 W. G Street, Ontario, California 93610. Memorial contributions may be made at St. Columba Catholic Church at 213 Orange Avenue, Chowchilla, California 93610.

Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel

