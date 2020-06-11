Meredith Aliene Cornaggia85A deeply loved daughter, sister, wife, mother and Nonie, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of 6/8/2020. She blessed this world being born on August 12, 1934. She lived a full life with a relentless devotion to God and family.She worked diligently, hand in hand, with the love of her life in the Chowchilla family bakery, while selflessly raising seven children.As she joyfully embraces her son Reno who awaited her in heaven, she leaves behind her loving husband Reno Joseph Cornaggia and their six children, Patrick, Christopher, Jan, Rosli, Kamil and Tiffani. She also leaves a brother, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is so loved. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the coronavirus she will have a private viewing and ceremony. Her family sends their hearts and appreciation to all those that loved her.