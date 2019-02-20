Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merry Kelley. View Sign

Merry Leann Kelley

June 25, 1952 - February 13, 2019

Merry Leann Kelley was born in Livermoore, California to her father Everett Keith Berensen and Wilma Louise Berensen. She grew up in Price, Utah where she graduated high school before pursuing a Bachelor's of Pyschology from the University of Utah. She became a social worker, helping children in difficult situations before moving back to California and pursuing her teaching credentials from CSU Stanislaus and Chapman University. She taught kindergarten and 1st grade for 17 years at Thomas Olaeta elementary school before retiring.

Merry lived a full life, calling many different cities and states home. However, the one constant was always her desire to brighten people's day and help people. She was well known for her heart felt and hand made gifts. She was a craftswoman who exemplified the word charity. Even as her health declined, her attention was always towards who she could help and what she could make, whether it be dish cloths for newlyweds, baby blankets for premies, or scarfs for veterans. Her final work was a children's book focused on helping kindergarteners get over the fear of their first day of school. Merry's caring and charitable heart will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1080 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced California on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Any who would like to celebrate her life and works are welcome.

www.cvobituaries.com



