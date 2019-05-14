Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Micaela Perezchica. View Sign Service Information Sacred Heart Church 519 W 12th St Merced, CA 95341 Rosary 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 13th & M Streets Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 13th & M Streets Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Micaela ("Mike") Perezchica

September 18, 1926 - April 12, 2019

Start by doing what is necessary; then, do what is possible. Suddenly, you are doing the impossible. - St. Francis of Assisi

The Perezchica Family arrived in New Spain, in 1786 and has built a legacy of being active members of their community. In 1929, a young Merced Perezchica family established its residence at Route 1, Box 67 on Gurr Road. The family of 7 daughters and 3 sons attended McSwain School, Merced High School and served their country during national emergencies working at Castle Air Force Base or in active military duty. Post WWII, these siblings joined forces to actively contribute to the foundation block of the Merced economy by establishing The Empire Market and Texaco Service Station at the corner of O and 16th Streets. Here is where the family further established their individual contributions to their communities of commerce and spirituality.

In April, the Family had to say goodbye to another elder from this generation, Micaela Rose Perezchica. Throughout her 92 years, Micaela had pursued her ambitions and shared her time and talent at The Empire Market, Merced Credit Union, Firestone Tire Company, The City of Merced Water Department (17 years), and was an active member of regional faith based and non-profit organizations.

Many adults growing up in the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Mercy parishes during the 1960s through 1980s most likely remember her as their catechism instructor. She was consistently diligent and purposeful in her contributions to her local parish, the Sacred Heart Altar Society, the Young Ladies Institute, and as a Lay Eucharistic Minister in the Monterey-Fresno Catholic Diocese. In 2006, Micaela was recognized by Pope Benedict XVI for her long and exceptional service to the Catholic Church and awarded the Benemerenti Medal.

In 1974, Micaela was one of the founders of Los Amigos de los Ninos of California, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to social justice for underserved children. She served on the Board of Directors until her retirement from the Board in 2005.

Bigger than life itself, she had the respect and love of her many nephews and nieces. Her virtue was sustainability; protect what you have and only use what you need…do not be wasteful. In our family, we lovingly referred to her as Tia Mike, or the Little General; however this Little General could quickly warm our hearts with her generous smile. Micaela is survived by three sisters, Cande Ortega and Mercedes Avalos of Merced, and Anne Perezchica (Sister Maria del Rey, S.A.) of Graymoor, NY.

The Perezchica Family invites you to join us in a Rosary and Mass of Celebration of Micaela's life, on Wednesday, 15 May 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 13th & M Streets, in Merced. A Rosary will begin at 10:30am to be immediately followed by a Mass at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the Sacred Heart Church-Merced maintenance fund. This house of worship was dear to Micaela's heart.



