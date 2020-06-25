Michael Helander, age 78, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020.
Mike taught elementary school for a total of thirty years, in Cleveland, OH, and Atwater, CA. Over the years, many of his former students came up to him in stores and restaurants to tell him he was one of their favorite teachers.
Mike actively participated in California Teachers' Association (CTA) contract negotiations with the school district. He was respected as a teacher and as a teacher leader.
In addition to teaching, Mike loved sports, travel, family, and friends. He actively supported the Raiders, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland A's. He had great fun completing a lifelong goal of attending a ballgame in every ballpark in the country—and watching the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years.
Mike loved being a dad, and was an active dad from day one. He passed his love of travel—and planes, trains, and automobiles—on to his son.
Some of Mike's best memories were of visits to family and outings with friends. He loved "schmoozing", talking politics and sports, and joking around.
Mike is survived by his son, Carl Helander, and former wife, Carol Helander; sisters Elaine Flanigin and Debbie Black; nieces Tamara Daws, Kathryn Tuohy, Erin Wilson, and Julia Mahern; nephews Bill Flanigin, Michael Flanigin, and Tom Helander; and longtime friends Lorne Weber and Scott Ross.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother Anne Helander, father Morris Helander, brother Don Helander, and nephew John Helander.
Final arrangements are being handled by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater, CA. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Donations in remembrance of Michael Helander can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, and to Concordia Lutheran College in Austin, TX.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.