Service Information
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced , CA 95340
(209)-722-4191
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced , CA 95340

Michael "Kevin" Cervantes

Jun 15, 1964 - Dec 29, 2019

Our son Kevin went to be with the Lord on the evening of December 29, 2019. He was born to Michael and Delores Cervantes on June 15, 1964 in Merced. Kevin loved God and people. He enjoyed fellowship with all his friends and relatives. He enjoyed a good conversation over lunch or dinner. Family and friends were the most important to him. He attended Fresno State University and received a degree in psychology and business.

Kevin will be missed by his sister, Gina Fones (Gregg), nephew Connor Fones, and niece Morgan Fones. He will also be missed by Fedalia (moma yeya) Hernandez, who was like a grandmother and cousin Michelle Gervase, who was like a sister.

To all his friends and family that called and prayed for us, we know he was loved and will be missed. He was a millionaire in friends and family. He was the love and light in our lives and will never be forgotten. Kevin had a kind and loving heart for all that were around him. But because Jesus lives, we will face tomorrow knowing he is in a safe, glorious place in Heaven full of love, joy, and peace worshipping the one he lived for.

Funeral services will be held on monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park located at 1480 B Street, Merced, California 95341.

