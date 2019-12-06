Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Cullen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Francis Cullen

July 7, 1947 - November 28, 2019

Michael Francis Cullen of Merced, lovingly known by his family as "Pop," passed away on November 28 at the age of 72.

Mike was born on July 7, 1947 in Omaha, NE, to Frank and Ruth Cullen. He had four older sisters who he loved dearly: Connie, Kay, Peggy and Patti. After graduating from high school, Mike served in the

Pop was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors and wildlife. He was a wonderful artist, achieving recognition for designing two cancellation stamps for the post office. He was hard-working, held strong values, and had a special sense of humor. Most of all, he will be remembered as a great Dad and loving, loyal grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Connie Sukovaty, Kay Robison, and Patti Dhaenens, and nephew Tim Sukovaty.

He is survived by his wife Janet; children Jeff Joyner, Amy (Casey) Barnes, and Kristin Cullen; grandchildren Lily and Addie Joyner, Kiara, Khloe, Henry, Piper and Hudson Barnes, Miley Mejia, and Greyson Cullen. He is also survived by sister Peggy Sapienza, daughter-in-law Dana Joyner, and several nieces, nephews, and longtime friends, especially his best fishing buddy Wes Albert.

A private family gathering will be held. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and kindness they have received.

www.cvobituaries.com



Michael Francis CullenJuly 7, 1947 - November 28, 2019Michael Francis Cullen of Merced, lovingly known by his family as "Pop," passed away on November 28 at the age of 72.Mike was born on July 7, 1947 in Omaha, NE, to Frank and Ruth Cullen. He had four older sisters who he loved dearly: Connie, Kay, Peggy and Patti. After graduating from high school, Mike served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a sonar technician. He later went on to work as a mail carrier and supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2014 after a 37-year career. Mike married his wife, Janet, on February 20, 1982. They had three children: Jeff, Amy and Kristin.Pop was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors and wildlife. He was a wonderful artist, achieving recognition for designing two cancellation stamps for the post office. He was hard-working, held strong values, and had a special sense of humor. Most of all, he will be remembered as a great Dad and loving, loyal grandfather. He will be dearly missed.Mike was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Connie Sukovaty, Kay Robison, and Patti Dhaenens, and nephew Tim Sukovaty.He is survived by his wife Janet; children Jeff Joyner, Amy (Casey) Barnes, and Kristin Cullen; grandchildren Lily and Addie Joyner, Kiara, Khloe, Henry, Piper and Hudson Barnes, Miley Mejia, and Greyson Cullen. He is also survived by sister Peggy Sapienza, daughter-in-law Dana Joyner, and several nieces, nephews, and longtime friends, especially his best fishing buddy Wes Albert.A private family gathering will be held. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and kindness they have received. Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close